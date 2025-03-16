A young member of the famed 'Hopoate Family' has reportedly signed a deal with an NRL club as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of his father, uncle and cousins.

With Albert Hopoate (Canberra Raiders), Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles), and Sione Hopoate (Brisbane Broncos) currently involved with NRL teams, another Hopoate could potentially soon join them, making it four members of the same family in the competition.

This comes after Jamil Hopoate (12 matches) and Will Hopoate (184 games) also spent time in the NRL, adding to the family name's legacy.

Aiming to follow in his cousin's footsteps of playing in the NRL, Monson Hopoate has a scholarship deal with the Wests Tigers at the age of 14, per Wide World of Sports.

Another member of the famed 'Hopoate Family', Monson is the nephew of John Hopoate and the son of Albert Hopoate, who was a member of the Sydney Roosters - but never played a single NRL game - and was named in Tonga's training squad for the 2008 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

A strong outside back, Monson has earned a formidable reputation in the junior grades but still has a long way to go before eventually progressing to play in the NRL.