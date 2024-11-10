After eight NSW Cup appearances for the Newcastle Knights this season, hooker Temple Kalepo has landed a train and trial deal with a Queensland club.

A member of the New Zealand Kiwis A team that faced Tonga A last year, Zero Tackle understands that Kalepo has earned a train and trial deal with the North Queensland Cowboys for the upcoming season.

While the deal will only see him train with the NRL squad in the pre-season, he has also moved to the Mackay Cutters in the QLD Cup competition.

A promising hooker, the 23-year-old has made 18 career appearances in the NSW Cup competition since 2019 and was formerly a member of the New Zealand Warriors NRL squad before being released at the end of the 2021 season.

Unfortunately, Kalepo struggled with injuries during his time at the Knights and had two years of no pre-season after injuring his hamstring.

