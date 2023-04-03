Having signed two key players within 24 hours last week, Titans coach Justin Holbrook has spoken for the first time about how important the duo will be for the club.

After enduring long-term injuries to star hooker Sam Verrills and forward Jaimin Jolliffe, Holbrook went to the English Super League to find two replacements.

Now officially confirmed, Leed Rhinos' captain Kruise Leeming will join the Titans after 187 games in the Super League. He will be joined by Thomas Mikaele, a former NRL prop with the Wests Tigers.

Speaking to the AAP, Holbrook can't wait to see what they can deliver for the club. He also identified why he signed the Super League duo.

"I coached against Kruise and he's quick with some good footy intelligence," Holbrook stated to the AAP.

"It is an open style of play in England and you get a lot of creative nines and Kruise is definitely one of those.

"He was captain of Leeds and a person of really good character with leadership qualities. I am really excited to have him join us and initially push for a spot on the bench."

Leeming will arrive in Australia "in a couple of days" according to Holbrook. Once he arrives he will be looking to make an impact and will connect with Kieran Foran, who Holbrook insists is still a chance to play this week.

"They both played well but Kieran is still a fairly good chance of playing on Sunday," he said.

"I spoke to the physio on Friday and Kieran is doing better than he thought."

Holbrook also spoke to the AAP about Thomas Mikaele, who will return back to the NRL after a stint at Warrington Wolves.

Despite playing for the Wests Tigers earlier in his career, it won't be the first time he heads to the Gold Coast.

Brought up in the city he is a graduate of the legendary Keebra Park High School and will re-connect with former Keebra Park teammates David Fifita, Tanah Boyd and Moeaki Fotuaika.

"That connection helps. Even when you get to the NRL you still want to be playing with your mates and people you played well with," Holbrook said.

"It is great to bring Thomas back to join us. He's been going really well with Warrington and will be on his way here this week to try and fight his way into our 17."