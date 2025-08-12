Manly Sea Eagles veteran Daly Cherry-Evans is reportedly no longer a guarantee to play for the Sydney Roosters in any capacity next year.

The former Queensland State of Origin captain will leave the Northern Beaches of Sydney at the end of 2025, and it has long been reported that his new, and final, home would be the Sydney Roosters.

It was originally tipped that he would sign a two-year deal, but with the form of Sam Walker and Hugo Savala hard to turn away from, it was reported about a month ago that it would change into a one-year playing, one-year coaching set-up.

News Corp's Phil Rothfield, though, has told Fox Sports' NRL 360 that there is a chance Cherry-Evans will never take to the field for the Roosters, instead going straight into a coaching role in 2026.

Despite that, the Roosters would still have to pay the halfback if a contract has already been signed, although it won't impact the club's salary cap.

“If he has signed anything, his contract has not been registered with the NRL,” Rothfield said on the show.

“They've got to pay Daly Cherry-Evans whatever they've promised him because they've got an agreement.

“But if they paid him now on the side and said come here and join Robbo's coaching stuff, what I'm saying is it doesn't affect the salary cap.”

The report comes on the back of the Roosters decimating the Dolphins on Saturday evening, with the tri-colours running up more than 60 points.

Despite being tipped as a side with little chance of making the top eight this year after a slew of departures were added to by early-season injuries, Zero Tackle's The Run Home currently has the Roosters slated to play knockout rugby league in September.

A large chunk of that performance has been down to the performances of Walker and Savala, while Sandon Smith, who started the year at five-eighth, has been handed permission to shop himself away from the club for next year.

Cherry-Evans, on the other hand, has struggled to keep the Sea Eagles competitive, with his side sitting outside the top eight and needing plenty to go right over the final month to sneak in.

The Roosters, who will add Reece Robson to their side in 2026, also have less of a drive for Cherry-Evans' considerable 348-game experience, given their performances this year.