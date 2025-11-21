The Penrith Panthers have officially signed one of the most highly-touted forward prospects coming out of New Zealand on a two-year contract.

After Zero Tackle first reported in September that Toby Crosby had found himself on the radar of the Panthers, it has now been confirmed that he has signed with them until the end of 2027 as he begins pre-season training with his new teammates.

Zero Tackle understands that he will spend next season on a train-and-trial contract.

A standout in the middle of the field, Crosby arrives at the club following a stint with the New Zealand Warriors in which he was a fan-favourite among fans and racked up an impressive highlight reel in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

Before making the move to rugby league in 2023, Crosby spent two years in Wellington rugby union's academy and was highly touted in the 15-man code, emerging from St Patrick's College Silverstream.

“Everything was there in Wellington for me, like family, friends, I had a job, and footy was going alright there,” Crosby said in the past about switching sporting codes.

“It was a risk, and it's paid off for me, so it's going to pay off for anyone else as well.”