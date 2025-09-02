One of the most highly touted forward prospects coming out of the New Zealand Warriors, Toby Crosby, has found himself on the radar of another club.\r\n\r\nAlready a fan-favourite among Warriors fans, Crosby has already racked up an impressive highlight reel in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions, where he has been a standout in the middle of the field.\r\n\r\nHowever, Crosby's time at the Warriors could soon potentially come to a close, with sources telling Zero Tackle that the young forward has found himself on the radar of the four-time consecutive premiers, Penrith Panthers.\r\n\r\nOnly joining rugby league in 2023, Crosby spent two years in Wellington rugby union's academy and was highly touted in the 15-man code, emerging from St Patrick's College Silverstream.\r\n\r\n“Everything was there in Wellington for me, like family, friends, I had a job, and footy was going alright there,” Crosby said in the past about switching sporting codes.\r\n\r\n“It was a risk, and it's paid off for me, so it's going to pay off for anyone else as well.”\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=04m9S4Mz9Cs\r\n\r\nA potential move to the Panthers comes after club teammate Tom Ale has also been linked with a switch to the foot of the mountains and has already informed teammates of his decision.\r\nDebuting in 2020, the 26-year-old Ale has featured in 42 matches in the NRL throughout his career, but hasn't played a single game this season and instead has been relegated to reserve-grade.If the duo end up signing with the Panthers, the club will have only six vacant spots left on their roster for the 2026 season.However, they are unlikely to hand extensions to Daine Laurie, Harrison Hassett, Luke Sommerton, Preston Riki, Riley Price and Soni Luke, all of whom have played in the NRL at some stage in this year's campaign.Penrith Panthers 2026 Full Squad\r\n1. Dylan Edwards\r\n2. Brian To'o\r\n3. Izack Tago\r\n4. Paul Alamoti\r\n5. Casey McLean\r\n6. Blaize Talagi\r\n7. Nathan Cleary\r\n8. Moses Leota\r\n9. Mitch Kenny\r\n10. Lindsay Smith\r\n11. Liam Martin\r\n12. Scott Sorensen\r\n13. Isaah Yeo\r\n\r\nInterchange\r\n14. Jack Cole\r\n15. Isaiah Papali'i\r\n16. Luke Garner\r\n17. Liam Henry\r\n\r\nRest of squad\r\n18. Trent Toelau\r\n19. Jesse McLean\r\n20. Billy Scott\r\n21. Luron Patea\r\n22. Matthew Eisenhuth\r\n23. Tom Ale (pending)\r\n24. Toby Crosby (pending)\r\n25. No player signed.\r\n26. No player signed.\r\n27. No player signed.\r\n28. No player signed.\r\n29. No player signed.\r\n30. No player signed.