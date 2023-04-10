High-profile players making their return will be the order of business when NRL teams are named for Round 7 on Tuesday afternoon.

From James Tedesco at the Roosters to Jai Arrow at the Rabbitohs and a number of players to make their return for the Canterbury Bulldogs, it's good news across the league.

That doesn't mean there aren't clubs scrambling to fill gaps though, with the New Zealand Warriors, Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos all hit by players being out.

Teams will be named at 4pm (AEST), but here is all the latest in news and rumours.

The Dolphins vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Dolphins

The NRL's newest club will go into the battle against Wayne Bennett's old club only needing to make a single change, with Jarrod Wallace to miss out after a Category 1 concussion. His 11-day stand down is offset by the return of Jesse Bromwich, who will slot into the starting team, moving Ray Stone back to the bench. Mark Nicholls should retain his starting spot, with Herman Ese'ese to play from the bench again.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jai Arrow and Alex Johnston are both set to make their returns for the Rabbitohs as they make the trip north to play Bennett and the Dolphins. Johnston will slot in on the wing with Izaac Thompson expected to miss out after suffering an ankle injury on Good Friday against the Canterbury Bulldogs. Arrow will start in the second row alongside Keaon Koloamatangi, meaning Jacob Host moves back to the bench and Jed Cartwright falls out of the side.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks have had a bye, but that doesn't necessarily help them. Toby Rudolf will miss up to three months with a foot injury, while Dale Finucane is also out suspended until Round 10. Royce Hunt and Cameron McInnes should come into the starting side, opening up two spots on the bench. Wade Graham will claim one of those as he returns from suspension, while Tom Hazelton should claim the other spot off the pine on the back of a string of strong performances in the NSW Cup.

Sydney Roosters

James Tedesco is due to return from a concussion, although could still be held back for another week if the Roosters play the cautious card. If he makes his return, Joseph Manu will move to the centres, Drew Hutchison to the bench and Corey Allan out of the side. Matt Lodge is also due back and will start, with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves moving to the bench and Fletcher Baker the likely odd man out.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm

Manly Sea Eagles

The good news for Manly is that Tom Trbojevic will be good to go against the Storm after playing through back spasms against the Panthers. Josh Schuster should also be back for Anthony Seibold's side. The bad news is that Karl Lawton and Reuben Garrick have joined the casualty ward. Lawton will effectively be replaced by Schuster, with Kaeo Weekes dropping back to the bench to play the utility role after starting at five-eighth last week. Raymond Vaega is the likely replacement on the wing for Garrick as well, with Tolutau Koula and Christian Tuipulotu still missing. Ben Trbojevic is a chance to return via the bench, taking the spot of Cooper Johns if so.

Melbourne Storm

The Storm aren't expected to make any changes for their trip to Brookvale.

New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys

New Zealand Warriors

Te Maire Martin and Wayde Egan will be the latest two players joining the injured list for the Warriors this week as they prepare to host the Cowboys in Auckland. Ronald Volkman will come straight into the halves, while Freddy Lussick will play at hooker. Taine Tuaupiki will lose his spot on the bench, with Tohu Harris to start at lock and Jazz Tevaga to play from the pine.

North Queensland Cowboys

Jeremiah Nanai is back from suspension, meaning Griffin Neame will slot back onto the bench and either Riley Price, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown or Thomas Chester will drop out of the side, pending on the way coach Todd Payten goes as he continues to search for a formula which will kick-start a season stuck in first gear.

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers

Newcastle Knights

Jayden Brailey will be out for the Knights after suffering a suspected meniscus injury. Coach Adam O'Brien has all but confirmed the return of Tyson Gamble will mean Phoenix Crossland and Kurt Mann will be able to split the hooking duties across the 80 minutes. More interestingly, O'Brien revealed he doesn't know how Kalyn Ponga will slot back into the team once fit.

Penrith Panthers

The twin returns of Luke Garner and Liam Martin will leave Ivan Cleary with a headache. Scott Sorensen is a certainty to drop back to the bench for Liam Martin, but Zac Hosking will likely stay in the starting side, with Garner to play from the bench. That means Lindsay Smith and possibly Jaeman Salmon will drop out of the side, although Cleary seems to like having Salmon on his bench, so there is no guarantee that Garner will play.

Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos

Gold Coast Titans

Kieran Foran and Jojo Fifita are both due to be fit again for the Titans. That likely means Toby Sexton will drop out of the side, although he could yet keep a spot on the bench after an excellent performance with Kruise Leeming making way. Fifita may struggle to get his spot back given the Titans' back five have excelled, but either Alofiana Khan-Pereira or Brian Kelly would be the favourites to fall out of the side. If Fifita replaces Kelly, then Phillip Sami would move into the centres to free up a wing spot.

Brisbane Broncos

Thomas Flegler will miss this weekend with a concussion. That leaves Corey Jensen or Martin Taupau to slot into the front row, with Kobe Hetherington the front-runner to be added to the bench.

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Canberra Raiders

Joseph Tapine is back after missing last week's win over the Broncos for the birth of his child, while Jack Wighton is back from suspension. That will see Peter Hola and Brad Schneider drop out of the side, with Pasami Saulo back to the bench. Jordan Rapana is also out with a concussion. The obvious replacement is Harley Smith-Shields given Nick Cotric and Xavier Savage are still missing.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Francis Molo has been suspended for three weeks so will miss out. That brings Jack de Belin into the starting side, with Michael Molo last week's 18th man and a good chance to effectively replace his brother. If he is overlooked, then Anthony Griffin could go for the experience of Zane Musgrove or the youth of Jaiyden Hunt.

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Parramatta Eels

The Eels had no obvious injuries or cause for concern during their Monday game against the Tigers, but will welcome back Junior Paulo from suspension. Expect Wiremu Greig to drop back to the bench and either Jack Murchie or Makahesi Makatoa to drop out of the side.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Cameron Ciraldo confirmed post-game after the Bulldogs let in 50 points against the Rabbitohs on Friday that both Viliame Kikau and Tevita Pangai Junior should return this week while Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Jayden Okunbor also return from suspension. Josh Addo-Carr will miss a number of weeks with a syndesmosis injury, meaning Jayden Okunbor comes straight in on the wing. In the forward pack, expect Ryan Sutton or Max King, Corey Waddell and Harrison Edwards to drop to the bench for Pangai Junior, Kikau and Faitala-Mariner respectively. That will push Kurtis Morrin, Jackson Topine and Samuel Hughes out of the side.