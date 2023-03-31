Rooster coach Trent Robinson has applauded and praised Drew Hutchison following the side's 28-20 victory last night against the Eels.

Since his arrival to the Roosters, Hutchison has flown under the radar but has been a major contributor in a variety of positions. This includes the centres where he played last night coming in for the suspended Joseph Manu.

Inside Jaxson Paulo on the right edge, he was superb in offence scoring one try, and adding a line-break and 57 running metres to the game.

Add in his attacking awareness and support for the in-form Paulo, Trent Robinson had nothing but praise for the utility.

His great performance would continue on the defensive end, where he limited the attacking opportunities of Waqa Blake and Maika Sivo.

"I finally get a Drew question," Robinson said, which depicts how underrated he is.

"(I) thought he did a really good job tonight so credit to him and he's just and he's just a footy player."

A former U20s New South Wales representative, Hutchison joined the Roosters in 2019 following a stint with Leigh Centurions.

Although, before he moved to England he was signed to the Dragons as a junior. During which he had a prolific career within their youth system.

Originally brought in as a backup to Luke Keary, he has transformed into a player who has a high football IQ and can slot into a number of positions with ease.

Now with Luke Keary and Sam Walker un-injured, Hutchison has been playing in the centres or back-row. A useful player to have, he is most effective when the side needs fresh legs.

"He's a halfback, and he plays half and five-eight and then he plays lock and then he plays centre. He's our new Mitchell Aubusson," the Rooster coach added.

"He's such a great guy and a great player and a hard worker and everything's just 'yeah I'll get it done'."

For some, being compared to Mitchell Aubusson might not mean anything, but Roosters fans know that this is the biggest praise one can get from Robinson.

Aubusson was a staple in their three premiership seasons (2013, 2018, 2019) and has become a club legend, amassing 306 games for the club.

Aubusson was crucial to the club due to the number of roles he played. A role that has now being picked upon by Drew Hutchison

Hutchison is more than likely to stay in the centres for the next couple of weeks with Joseph Manu or Joseph Suaalii taking over the fullback reigns from an injured Tedesco.

A consistent performer, he is someone that Robinson can look back on for a solid performance week in, week out.