Kieran Foran's playing days may have come to a close, but that hasn't stopped the veteran playmaker from being impressed with one of the best young talents coming through the rugby league pathways system.

Announcing his retirement from the NRL after 318 matches for five different teams and 34 international games for the New Zealand Kiwis, Foran had several standout seasons in the competition and was considered one of the best playmakers at times throughout his career.

Now, the 35-year-old has tipped former teammate and rising star Zane Harrison to have a "big future" in the NRL, praising the youngster's ability during the times they shared at the Gold Coast Titans.

Recently upgraded to the club's Top 30 roster for the next two seasons, there have been big wraps on Harrison from a young age and he has already achieved several achievements despite being at the start of his career.

A two-time Under-19s NSW Blues representative, he was named the 2024 Peter Sterling Medallist which saw him join an illustrious group after leading Palm Beach Currumbin to the NRL Schoolboy Cup.

"He's a great young player. He works incredibly hard on his game and he's really eager to learn and evolve and get betting," Foran told Zero Tackle.

"He has been a gun schoolboy coming through. There are huge opinions on him and I've been really impressed with what I've seen of him this year.

"He transitioned to QLD Cup and played incredibly well.

"He's been playing half for the majority of his life and he understands the pressure that comes with that role and he's adapted well to it. I think he's got a big future."

Expected to contend for a spot in the halves as early as the 2026 NRL season, Harrison is arguably one of the best young halves coming through the ranks and turned down at least six rival clubs in 2024 to remain on the Gold Coast.

Rising through the Titans' ranks as a member of the Future Titans Academy, he is also a former Andrew Johns Cup premiership winner and represented the U17s NSW team against the Warrington Wolves development side in 2024.

Earning Player of the Match honours in the 2022 Andrew Johns Cup Grand Final, his brother Isaac Harrison is also signed at the club on a long-term contract.