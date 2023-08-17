Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson has confirmed he is confident the club will lock up Joseph Manu on a new contract, and that the backline utility will be at the club to the end of his career.

Manu is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, with the club looking to lock up Manu before the November 1 deadline this year which would allow him to sign with other clubs.

The St George Illawarra Dragons with new coach Shane Flanagan have already confirmed they will turn back into a priority recruitment target, while other clubs are also likely to come to the party.

Manu, who is the Kiwis' fullback and won the golden boot last year but plays centre at the Roosters with James Tedesco at the back, can also slot into the halves and is one of the most valuable and versatile players in the competition.

In 2023, Manu has spent time in all three positions, scoring seven tries, assisting another four and racking up a staggering 111 tackle breaks to go with 141 metres per game.

It's little wonder he will be chased hard, with his current salary of around $800,000 set to increase on his next deal.

Robinson though said he was confident of securing Manu for life at the club.

"Yeah [I am confident]," Robinson said whether he believes Manu would re-sign with the Roosters.

"It's a pretty easy one for us. We will honour him with the right contract but he will also honour that - I'd say he is a Rooster. He has had the opportunity to go at different times, but he knows where his heart is.

"I feel like it's really simple with Joey. That's not underplaying what interest will be in him, as there should be, but he will be here I'd say at the end of his career."

The Kiwi, who has played more than 150 NRL games, had other clubs circling last time his contract came up for grabs, but ultimately decided to remain at the Roosters despite being well aware of the fact he would be stuck behind New South Wales and Australian captain James Tedesco in his push to play in the number one jumper at NRL level.

Robinson said Manu's commitment to the club will likely see him remain with the tri-colours following his NRL retirement.

"I don't think he will end his career just on the footy field here. He will be a long-termer here at the Roosters - whether it be here or in New Zealand - so his career at the Roosters won't end when his footy ends," Robinson added on Manu.

Manu is able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.