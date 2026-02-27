A major tweak to State of Origin eligibility rules was designed to open the door for more international stars, but for players like Herbie Farnworth, it has slammed it shut just the same.\n\nDespite the ARL Commission's decision to eliminate the tiered nation system for eligibility, allowing players greater flexibility between international allegiances to 'major' countries such as New Zealand and England and Origin representation, the core State of Origin criteria remain unchanged. And that is where Farnworth's dream ends.\n\nTo qualify for Queensland or New South Wales, a player must meet one of the following conditions:\n\nThe player was born in New South Wales or Queensland; or\n\nThe player resided in New South Wales or Queensland prior to their 13th birthday; or\n\nThe player's father played State of Origin.\n\n\n\nFarnworth, born in Lancashire, England, arrived in Australia at 14 to play for the Burleigh Bears, just 12 months too late.\n\n“I just missed out … by a year,'' Farnworth told Code Sports.\n\n“(Initially) I was very excited. I got some texts from mates in the (Queensland) team, but I came over a year too late. It's frustrating.”\n\nThe 26-year-old debuted in the NRL for the Brisbane Broncos in 2019 before shifting to the Dolphins in 2024.\n\nNow regarded as one of the premier centres in the game, the centre crossed for 12 tries in 19 appearances last season, underlining his standing amongst the best outside backs.\n\n“I would have loved to play Origin. If they ever change the rule again and I can play, I will definitely put my hand up.\n\n“Obviously, I am an Englishman first, but with that rule changing where you can now play for both, I'd love to be part of that arena where the best play the best.''\n\nFarnworth's competitive edge has long been a hallmark of his rise through the ranks.\n\n“I am the youngest of three brothers, so maybe I have a bit of mongrel left in me from when I was growing up, and I couldn't get out of a hole,” he said.\n\n“Maybe that is coming out as I get older.''\n\nWhile Origin is off the table for now, Farnworth's future in Australia appears secure.\n\n“I honestly have not thought about it (Australian citizenship), but I love it here. It's a great country. I love it in Queensland. I have a lot of friends here now,” Farnworth said.\n\n“I would love to get Australian citizenship eventually.''\n\nFarnworth is not alone in his frustration. \n\nFellow NRL stars Ronaldo Mulitalo and Jahrome Hughes also miss out on Queensland eligibility after arriving in Australia after their 13th birthdays. \n\nMulitalo has previously endured eligibility confusion for Origin, with the winger being taken out of the QLD team the morning of the game due to the age at which he came to Australia.\n\nAfter Farnworth's old team, the Brisbane Broncos, won the premiership last year, questions began to circulate about whether the centre made the wrong decision to move clubs. \n\nHowever, Farnworth can confirm that he is happy at the Dolphins and eager to propel them into their first finals appearance since their inauguration.\n\n“I don't think like that. I made a choice to come here for a reason,” he said.\n\n“We have a great team now. We have Izzy Katoa, Jack Bostock coming through, Max Plath, (Tom) Flegler is coming back, and Selwyn Cobbo is coming in, so we are a very strong team.\n\n“I think we are going to do something special this year.\n\n“Obviously, I loved my time with the Broncos. (“I'm) forever grateful to them. To see some of my mates win the competition there was pretty special.\n\n“But I love it here at the Dolphins … two very different clubs, but we are pretty confident in this team we have now, and it should be a good year for us.''\n\nAfter posting the competition's most potent attack last season, Farnworth says defence will define their 2026 campaign.\n\n“The big focus this year is our D (defence). We scored the most points in the competition. We should be making the eight. It has been a massive focus for us,” he said.\n\n“It has been one we have spoken about as a group and are keen to work on.”