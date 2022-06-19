The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the re-signing of star second-rower Ryan Matterson in the wake of their impressive bounce-back win over the Sydney Roosters at CommBank Stadium on Saturday night.

While the 27-year-old had both met with and been tabled a $2.6 million deal to fly north and join the Dolphins, the Greenacre product will be staying put in the Harbour City until the cessation of the 2026 season.

Reports that the Eels had snared their man first surfaced via News Corp on Saturday afternoon, with details suggesting that Matterson had told his teammates of his decision prior to kick-off against the Chooks.

Speaking after his side's 26-16 win on their home turf, head coach Brad Arthur was willing to tell everyone in league circles that the Origin representative would be remaining in blue and gold.

"He is staying. I am not sure if he has actually signed the contract but he has committed to the club moving forward ... for the next four years," Arthur said.

"It is hard to keep them all together but I think the club has done a good job to put ourselves in this position where the boys want to stay. Matto announced it to the team tonight so it was a nice boost for us going into the game."

Though it was not yet known whether Matterson's signature had met parchment on Saturday, Parramatta stated in a brief press release that the deal had been done on Sunday morning.

With the ilk of Isaiah Papali’i, Marata Niukore, Oregon Kaufusi and Reed Mahoney set to depart Parra's forward pack at the end of 2022, Matterson's retention has already acted as a watershed moment in the eyes of Eels General Manager of Football, Mark O’Neill

“Ryan is an integral part of our team moving forward, he’s a versatile player, has a great offload in his game and is the ultimate professional on and off the field," O'Neill said of the Parramatta junior.

"Since re-joining the club in 2020, Ryan has played his best football which was rewarded with selection for NSW in Origin 1.”

Matterson ran for 145 metres in the victory of the Tri-Colours, collecting five offloads across the course of his 61 minutes.

The former Tiger also appears to be a lock to retain his place in Brad Fittler's Blues squad for Origin II in Perth.