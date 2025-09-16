Only set to be offered a train and trial contract if he decides to remain at the St George Illawarra Dragons, fullback Cody Ramsey has found himself on the radar of teams in both rugby league and rugby union.

Refusing to call it quits on his rugby league career after nearly 900 days in hospital and rehabilitation, Ramsey made his highly-anticipated return to the field this season and has gone on to be one of the Dragons' best in reserve-grade.

Although he hasn't been able to force his way into the NRL line-up, he has helped lead the Dragons to the 2025 NSW Cup Grand Final and has scored 11 tries, made 73 tackle busts and 15 line-breaks and provided 22 try assists, whilst averaging over 120 running metres per match.

However, he is likely to depart the Red V with the club not preparing to offer him either a Top 30 or development deal.

Yet to secure a new contract for the 2026 season, Ramsey's manager has revealed that he has attracted interest from rival teams in the NRL, clubs in the Super League and the rebel rugby union competition known as R360.

"We can't fault the club because they have been great to Cody since he was first diagnosed," his manager, George Ghazal, told Wide World of Sports.

"They kept paying him his NRL contract for the past two years and encouraged him to come back.

"But the game is a business and it seems they don't see a place for him next season… we get that.

"There has been some interest from other NRL clubs, from Super League and even (the breakaway) Rugby R360 competition so he has options.

"Cody fought so hard to get back… he's not about to give up now.

"He's got a NSW Cup finals match this weekend and when his season is over we will assess his options."