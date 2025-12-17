The Holman Barnes Group (HBG) have caused quite a stir up in recent weeks, and it looks like their power is set to remain.

According to the Daily Telegraph, HBG has reasserted control of the Wests Tigers board, reinforcing its position as the club's majority shareholder despite growing fan unrest and recent intervention from the NRL.

The newly restructured board met on Monday night, with Holman Barnes and Western Suburbs representatives now holding a clear majority, giving the group decisive influence over the club's governance direction.

The meeting came just days after up to 1,000 Tigers supporters rallied against club management in Ashfield, protesting the removal of independent directors and calling for greater transparency and stability within the joint venture.

It is understood the revamped board will consist of up to nine members, with five positions held by Holman Barnes or Western Suburbs nominees.

Among those representing the major shareholder are Holman Barnes chief executive Daniel Paton, deputy chairman Frank Primerano, board member Mick Liubinskas and chief commercial officer Michelle Nielsen.

Former Holman Barnes chairman Dennis Burgess has stepped down from the Tigers board but remains in charge of the club's major shareholders.

Burgess denied his resignation was linked to controversy surrounding his social media activity, which had come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell has returned as chairman following NRL intervention, however uncertainty remains around the future of the other independent directors who were removed alongside him.

Annabelle Williams and Michelle McDowell remain in discussions with Holman Barnes about a potential return, while Charlie Viola has indicated he will not rejoin the board.

The Wests Tigers board is not scheduled to meet again until February, leaving the coming months as a crucial period for the club to repair its fractured relationship with supporters ahead of the 2026 season.