Cronulla Sharks prop Thomas Hazelton has seemingly indicated his preference is to remain with the club beyond the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The prop forward is off-contract at the end of 2025, and has quickly developed cult hero status in the NRL over the last 24 months.

That has led to mad scramble for his services from the end of his current deal, with as many as seven clubs believed to have shown interest.

Those named included the Newcastle Knights, the Dolphins, the St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors.

Cronulla have made it clear they want to retain Hazelton onto a new long-term deal although if the prop was selecting his next contract based purely on money, it wouldn't be in the Shire.

Despite that, speaking to News Corp, Hazelton said he wants to make a call before he and the Sharks take to the field on Sunday (Australian time) to clash with four-time defending premiers the Penrith Panthers.

“Ideally, I want to sort it all out this week and I'm confident that will happen," Hazelton said.

“It's been a bit of a process, largely because it's an important decision. But also because I've been so appreciative that there have been other clubs that have reached out for a chat.

“They are all quality clubs, so there's a bit involved in making the call."

The prop also confirmed his priority is to remain a Shark in 2026 in what will be a major boost to the club who are under intense salary cap pressure.

“I've come through the grades with so many of these boys, so it would be very difficult to leave, only to watch them go on and have success," Hazelton said.

“As I said all along, my priority is to stay."

The prop will be part of a squad that has added Addin Fonua-Blake for 2025, while a big-money deal also exists for Nicho Hynes. The club have also had to upgrade the contracts of a host of players in recent months, and still have plenty coming off-contract at the end of 2025, creating an extremely tight crunch for Craig Fitzgibbon and his recruitment staff.