The race for Cronulla Sharks prop Thomas Hazelton has swung yet again, with the New Zealand Warriors reportedly landing the inside running for his signature.

As many as seven clubs have expressed interest in Hazelton in recent weeks.

Off-contract at the Sharks at the end of 2025, the Shire-based club are desperate to retain the hard-hitting forward who has quickly developed cult hero status with fans, but is likely to be priced out by cashed-up rivals.

The Sharks are well known to be in a salary cap balancing act, with a number of players still needing upgrades, Addin Fonua-Blake added to the side for 2025, and other big-money deals littered throughout the salary cap, led by star halfback Nicho Hynes.

It was originally believed the Newcastle Knights were leading the race for Hazelton, before the St George Illawarra Dragons swooped in what was believed to be a big money offer.

The Red V have chased virtually every off-contract forward in the last 18 months, but are yet to land a big name.

He may now be swiped away from the Dragons though, with News Corp's Phil Rothfield revealing on the Sky Sports Radio Big Sports Breakfast on Monday that Hazelton has flown to New Zealand where he met with Warriors coach Andrew Webster.

"Newcastle was first cab off the rank, then the Dolphins had a whack, then St George Illawarra met with him and I thought they were the favourites," Rothfield said on The Big Sports Breakfast.

"Then over the weekend he jumps on an international plane and flies over to New Zealand for a meeting with the Warriors.

"There is a few people there that think they might be the favourites to pick him up."

The 26-year-old, who has become something of a cult hero in the Shire, is among the best props left off-contract for 2026.

The Warriors making a play presents an intriguing dynamic. While they have salary cap to spend, it won't be as much as some other clubs, and whether the forwards are where they want to target remains to be seen following the off-season acquisition of James Fisher-Harris to replace the previously released Addin Fonua-Blake.

Former club captain Tohu Harris has retired at the end of 2024, which could throw another spanner in the works for the Warriors, and also frees up more money for a pursuit of a forward like Hazelton.

The prop hasn't spoken publically on his future, and has set no timeline on deciding between the interested parties.