The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the re-signing of Thomas Hazelton on a new three-year deal.

Off-contract originally at the end of 2025, Hazelton has been chased by as many as seven different clubs in recent months.

The cult hero became one of the hottest names on the free agency market, with the Sharks acknowledging the prop would have to accept under market value to remain in black, white and blue.

That came following raids led by the Newcastle Knights, Dolphins, St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors.

A move away from the Shire not only would have come with more money, but also the potential for increased minutes and game time with a potential starting role, something he has been locked out of at Cronulla to this stage.

But Hazelton said what the Sharks are building was behind his decision.

"We're building something really special," Hazelton said in a club statement confirming the news.

"I'm over the moon to be re-signing. I've got a really good group of mates here. I've been here for seven years and seen the club progress so far in that time.

"I think we have a few really good years coming up. To be part of that is really exciting and I'm very glad to be staying.

"We have a great forward pack and no matter what my role is in the team I just want to be someone who the boys can rely on."

Hazelton is now contracted with the Sharks through to the end of 2028, with the 26-year-old already having 45 matches under his belt.

Sharks general manager of football Darren Mooney said his signing was a great result for the club.

"It's a great result that Tom has decided to extend his journey at the club.

"Tom has established himself as one of the NRL's most exciting front-rowers over the past 18 months and is ready to take the next step in his career towards representative honours.

"He is a down-to-earth country boy who is deeply respected by his teammates and coaches. We're excited about what we can achieve together."

Hazelton has been with the Sharks since he played Jersey Flegg for the club in 2018.