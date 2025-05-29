Cronulla Sharks prop Thomas Hazelton will be out for up to three months after undergoing surgery on a sternoclavicular joint injury.

The sternoclavicular joint links the collarbone to the sternum.

Hazelton suffered the injury during the Round 10 match against the Manly Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park and hasn't been able to play since, being a withdrawal from the game against Melbourne in Round 11, and then not named for the Round 12 clash against the Sydney Roosters.

ADVERTISEMENT

During that time, Hazelton had undergone a series of reviewes with shoulder specialists, but it has been confirmed by the club he underwent surgery on Tuesday and will miss the next 12 weeks.

The only positive for the Sharks in Hazelton's recovery is that they have all three of their byes during that period, starting this weekend in Round 13, and then being followed up by a Round 18 bye, and a Round 25 bye.

That sets Hazelton's likely earliest return point as Round 26 when Craig Fitzgibbon's side, who have been somewhat inconsistent over the first half of 2025, clash with the Newcastle Knights at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

If not, Hazelton may target the final regular season game of the year against the Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 27.

In slightly better news, the Sharks are hoping to have second-rower Teig Wilton and middle forward Toby Rudolf back on field after their bye this weekend for a Round 14 home clash with the New Zealand Warriors, or if not the local derby in Round 15 against the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday, June 12.

Winger Sione Katoa is also targetting a return in the coming weeks, where he will take the spot of Mawene Hiroti, who has come into the team to replace the also injured Sam Stonestreet.