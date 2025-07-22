Remember that old rugby league tale? Manly Sea Eagles fans don't travel past the Spit Bridge?

Well, the club are out to bust the 'insular peninsular' myth this weekend, encouraging fans to make the trek across the harbour for this Sunday's crunch clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs by launching the Sea Eagles express.

Fresh off beating the Melbourne Storm, Manly, who face one of the trickiest runs to the end of the regular season this year, will look to strengthen their top eight chances by knocking over Canterbury, who are taking a home game to Allianz Stadium to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of their grand final win over Manly in 1995.

» RELATED: Seven weeks to go: Every NRL team's run home, predicted final ladder

There are no questions over the importance of the contest for the Sea Eagles, and they want fans to travel, encouraging them to visit a Manly fan hub at Manly Wharf from 11am before jumping on the Manly fast ferry to Circular Quay.

From there, the Sea Eagles plan to pain the Watson's Entertainment Quarter - right next to Moore Park - in Maroon and white from 1:30pm before making their way to the game which kicks off at 4:05pm (AEST).

The fan hub at Manly wharf will have face painting, prizes and giveaways.

A bumper crowd is expected for the game, with Bulldogs fans packing out most of the club's home games this year. Canterbury are currently averaging around 34,000 per game, and with this being a premiership celebration, it's likely to bring fans out in their droves.

Manly, who currently sit in seventh spot on the table, need to secure likely another three or four wins from their final seven games to qualify for the finals, but have to clash with the Bulldogs, Roosters, Raiders, Tigers, Dolphins, Dragons and Warriors on the run home.

It makes this weekend's game a critical one.

The club shocked the Melbourne Storm last weekend though, and finished their planning statement with a simple six words regarding Canterbury's plans this Sunday.

"Hate to spoil their party. Not."