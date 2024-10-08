Newcastle Knights halfback Jackson Hastings has broken his silence on rumours linking him with a move overseas before the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Starting the year as Newcastle's number one choice halfback, Hastings has failed to live up to expectations since moving to the club from the Wests Tigers and has been overtaken in the pecking order.

Not only was he demoted for the 2024 NRL Finals series in favour of hooker Phoenix Crossland, but he couldn't even solidify a spot in the halves in the NSW Cup and instead played as a lock forward.

Contracted until the end of next season on a salary of around $800,000 per season, there have been continuous reports linking with him an exit and a return overseas to the Super League, where he won the Man of Steel award in 2020 - the competition's equivalent to the Dally M Medal.

However, Hastings has denied the rumours and insisted that he will remain at Newcastle until his contract expires at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

“No, I've obviously got a contract next year,” Hastings said over the weekend, via Sky Sports.

“I've not spoken to anyone in the Super League. There's a few clubs I'm rumoured to be coming back to.

“At the moment I'm really enjoying my life in Australia and hopefully I'll stay there as long as possible and you never know, come back here one day and get to play in stadiums like this.

“I really enjoyed my time here but it's ran its race. I'm back in Australia with family I'm really happy but who knows, maybe back one day I'll be playing here in a game like this.”

The Knights are currently rebuilding their roster, and Hastings' departure would free up even more space in their salary cap following the departures of David Armstrong and Daniel Saifiti.

Several other players, including Leo Thompson, Jayden Brailey, Adam Elliott, Tyson Frizell, Jack Hetherington, Brodie Jones and Dane Gagai, have also been linked with leaving the team.