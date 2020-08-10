Time may be up for embattled Dragons coach Paul McGregor, who The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield believes will coach his last game for St George on Friday.

Speaking on Fox Footy’s NRL 360 Monday night, Rothfield stated: ‘Mary’s’ position as coach will be the main item discussed at the club’s monthly board meeting next Tuesday.

“I think Mary’s time is up,” he said.

“He’s won eight of his last 31 games… I think the Parramatta game will be his last game.”

Rothfield also revealed that McGregor has lost the support of senior players at the club, due to the constant lineup changes throughout the season.

The inconsistency of the position of million-dollar man Ben Hunt will reportedly play a main point of contention.

“Ben Hunt started at halfback, went to the bench for a month, then went to hooker, then went to halfback, then went to five-eight. There’s no continuity there,” Rothfield said.

“Zac Lomax started the year at fullback, then went to wing, then he went to centre.”

When asked about the situation surrounding McGregor by The Daily Telegraph, Dragons CEO Ryan Webb confirmed the coaches’ future will be discussed in Tuesday’s board meeting.

“We wouldn’t be doing the right thing if we didn’t raise it,” he said.

“It would be negligent of us to ignore it. Paul knows we will be discussing it at board level now that we’re out of contention for the finals.”

“It’s not like we’re doing anything behind his back. It’s now time to have a discussion about it as a group.”

McGregor was spared the axe earlier this season by the Dragons board after a loss to the lowly Bulldogs, with unanimous support given.

“When we last spoke about it after round four there was unanimous support on the board for Mary,” Webb said.

“There was no split. It was 100 per cent. As a group we haven’t discussed it since. The conversations will roll out this week and we’ll go from there.”

Things are set to be different this time however with Rothfield speaking of a split in the directors ranks at the club.

“I’m told the directors are split. The Wollongong directors are supporting him but those at Kogarah aren’t,” he said.

Since joining the Dragons in March, CEO Webb has dealt with repeated calls by fans to make a decision on McGregor and now feels it”s time to act.

“To be honest I’ve had angst pretty much for the four months since I got here,” he said.

“Our fans and members are vocal and passionate. It dropped off for a couple of weeks but we’ve got to listen.”