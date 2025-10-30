New Gold Coast Titans coach Josh Hannay has opened up on his sweeping overhaul of the club's roster and staff, revealing why he felt a major reset was needed to lift the side out of the NRL cellar.\nAfter finalising his coaching team, Hannay will officially launch the Titans' new era next week when players report for 2026 pre-season training.\nThe 45-year-old has wasted no time stamping his authority since replacing Des Hasler, overseeing what's been described as a $2 million roster purge.\nAmong the big names to move on are Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Carter Gordon, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, and David Fifita.\nHannay said the club needed a roster reset after four consecutive bottom-four finishes, explaining why he was willing to farewell key figures such as Fifita.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_113680" align="alignnone" width="1024"] TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 28: David Fifita of the Titans celebrates after scoring a try during the round three NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at QCB Stadium on March 28, 2021, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n“I felt like from the outside looking in when I first got the role that there was certainly some change that needed to be undertaken to the roster,” he told the Daily Telegraph.\n“When people look at the Gold Coast Titans roster, they always talk about the big names and the pointy end of our roster.\n“There's such quality at the top end of our roster, but I looked at the depth of the roster and felt that was a real area of need.\n“We needed to not raise our ceiling but raise our floor.”\nHannay also farewelled Hasler's assistants Jim Lenihan, Brett White and Michael Monaghan, assembling a new-look coaching group featuring Brian McDermott, Steve Murphy and Brad Davis.\n“There's been a fair bit of change at the club with player movement and also staff movement,” Hannay said.\n“We had to go out into a pretty competitive assistant coach market.\n“There's a lot of clubs making changes in that area this off-season.”\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_107626" align="alignnone" width="2560"] TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 18: Sharks coach Josh Hannay looks on before the start of the round 15 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Cronulla Sharks at QCB Stadium, on June 18, 2021, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nHe shared his excitement in his new coaching staff, showcasing a huge amount of optimism around what the club can do with the new assistants at the helm.\n“It's a really competitive market and I feel really privileged and fortunate that we've been able to secure Brian McDermott and Steve Murphy,” he said.\n“Brian is a guy that comes with a lot of experience, a wealth of knowledge, has runs on the board and he's a proven winner. I'm really grateful to get him.”\nMurphy returns to the Titans after previous stints under John Cartwright from 2006–2013, while McDermott joins from the Newcastle Knights.\n“We've also been able to secure Steve Murphy, who's no stranger to the people up here and the supporters of the Gold Coast Titans,” Hannay said.\n“He was one of the inaugural members of John Cartwright's coaching staff, has a wealth of experience and comes with a great resume.\n“I couldn't be happier with the coaching staff we've been able to assemble.”\nThe Titans have since added Lachlan Ilias from the St George Illawarra Dragons and Luke Sommertonfrom the Penrith Panthers, with their arrivals and Fifita's departure freeing around $2 million in salary cap space.\n“I sit here today really satisfied with where the roster currently sits in terms of creating a deeper squad,” Hannay said.\n“There's more competition for positions, some key positions, and that's only going to help create a more competitive environment and football side.”\nHe will be hoping to elevate the Titans back into finals contention in 2026, while also building a stabilised roster for the future.