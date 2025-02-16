After being granted an immediate release from the Newcastle Knights NRLW, Hannah Southwell is being linked with several rival teams and is reportedly set to finalise her future in the coming days.

Originally contracted at the Knights until the end of the 2025 NRLW season with club options in her deal for 2026 and 2027, Southwell is now on the lookout for a new team.

Making the move to Newcastle in 2022 following stints with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters NRLW, she represented the NSW Sky Blues on four occasions and made two appearances for the Australian Jillaroos.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Southwell is set to join a Sydney club - either the Bulldogs, Eels, Rabbitohs, Roosters, Sharks or Tigers - in the coming days but has yet to finalise a new contract at this stage.

The bombshell announcement from the 25-year-old to ask for a release and join a new team comes less than three months after her now-former teammate Tamika Upton was granted a release from the Knights to return home and play for the Brisbane Broncos NRLW.

“I love this Club, and I always will, it's just time for something different and to push myself,” Southwell said after she was granted an immediate release from the Knights.

“This is a mutually beneficial outcome for both parties. I've made best friends for life in Newcastle, this is my home, and it always will be.

“I would like to wish the Club and my teammates nothing but the best for the future.

“Thank you to the fans and supporters, my coaches, physios and people behind the scenes, you have all been second to none and I leave with great memories.”