The Melbourne Storm are understood to have issued a hands off warning to rival clubs over the future of Tyran Wishart.

The young gun has been a breakout player for Melbourne this year, filling a multitude of roles for Craig Bellamy throughout the season, proving his true utility value to the competition powerhouse.

It's in the halves - filling in at times for both Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster - where he has had the most success though, his ability to become a top level NRL player on display regularly throughout the course of the campaign.

And News Corp are reporting it's form that hasn't gone unnoticed by rival clubs, with some reaching out to inquire over the future - including the immediate future - of the Storm star.

Melbourne are understood to have made it clear to those clubs, one of which was the Canberra Raiders earlier this year, that Wishart will be going nowhere until the end of his current deal.

It will come as no surprise given his importance to Melbourne, with the former St George Illawarra Dragons junior and son of legend Rod locked in at Melbourne until at least the end of 2025.

The Dragons were one of the clubs believed to be keeping an eye on the situation as they prepare for life after Ben Hunt.

He has an option in his deal - believed to be in favour of the club - that the Storm will pick up for 2026, ensuring he has at least another two seasons in the Victorian capital.

If that is the case, the utility will be unable to negotiate with rival clubs until at least November 1, 2025.

Wishart himself has spoken on wanting to play consistent first-grade, and there are no shortage of clubs who could offer him that in his next deal, but he is now likely to play back-up to Hughes and Munster for at least two more years in Melbourne while also filling in at hooker and fullback, or other positions, where need be.