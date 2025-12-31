Off-contract Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has reportedly been spotted in Newcastle.

While it's hardly a surprise given he was born in the region, Haas is still yet to be contracted beyond the end of 2026 by the Broncos, despite plenty of claims he would be.

Haas and his management have made it abundantly clear that, should he remain in the NRL, his preference is to remain with the Broncos, but every day he isn't signed will throw fuel on the fire that he is considering his options.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole claims he was spotted in Newcastle this week with his partner.

Haas, who has been able to talk to rival clubs since November 1, was at one point approached by Rugby 360 with talk of as much as $3 million per season on the table.

That competition has fallen over with a potential start date pushed back to 2028. That was a move that also stung Parramatta Eels winger Zac Lomax, who is now on the lookout for a deal in the Super Rugby competition after being granted a release by the blue and gold from the remainder of his contract just 12 months after joining.

There is no question that, if money becomes an issue in Haas' future, other clubs will have more wiggle room than the Broncos to make a play for him.

Haas, who previously made it clear playing for premierships was his number one goal, has now lifted the Provan-Summons Trophy with the Broncos after their famous run through the finals in 2025.

Whether that shifts Haas' priorities or not remains to be seen, but it has been mentioned that he is keen to look after his family.

The Knights may be one of the clubs that can't compete given their big-money deals for Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown, however, the idea of Ponga leaving has been floated relentlessly in recent seasons.

That would in itself free up enough money for the Knights to go after Haas, and it's clear based on their 2025 wooden spoon performance that they need a big name to lead the forwards.

The departure of Leo Thompson to the Canterbury Bulldogs creates another gap in the pack, although his form throughout the campaign just gone was poor.

The Knights wouldn't be the only club to chase Haas if he became available.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs, who Zero Tackle have heard some very loose chatter about in a link to Haas, have just lost Keaon Koloamatangi. Their salary cap is believed to be stretched, but the money freed up from the departure of their current forward leader to the St George Illawarra Dragons could be enough to make a play.

The Parramatta Eels, too, have money up their sleeve and were in the mix for Koloamatangi, while the Perth Bears are going to be a threat for every player who comes off contract between now and when they enter the competition, with just seven signings to their name to date.

Ultimately, it's difficult to see Haas leaving Brisbane, but stranger things have happened.