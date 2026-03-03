Payne Haas' shock move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs caught everybody in the rugby league world off guard, including the Brisbane Broncos.\n\nIt leaves a huge hole in the middle of the Broncos forward pack, and the Red Hill club now has a war chest to go after someone in a bid to replace the high standards Haas left.\n\nAlthough, it may come in the form of a former NRL star's son, with Wide World of Sports reporting that Kaiden Lahrs is the man identified by the Broncos to fill the Haas juggernaut position. \n\nHe is the son of a former Australian and NSW representative player, Tom Learoyd-Lahrs, a player who played 120 NRL games over stints at the Broncos, Canberra Raiders, and Melbourne Storm.\n\nHis son Kaiden is already paving his own path, making seven appearances for the North Queensland Cowboys last year, and standing at a towering 190cm.\n\nLahrs is built in an eerily similar stature to his father, who was a tall, rangy forward who was a heavily feared enforcer during his reign in the 2010's. \n\nWith the Broncos looking to poach Lahrs from the Cowboys, it will allow the 20-year old prospect to cement himself as a regular first-grader and build towards becoming a star player.\n\nRepresenting under-19s NSW Blues in 2024, Lahrs has been highlighted as a player of the future, and a trip to the Broncos will be fitting, with father Tom making his NRL debut at the club in 2004.\n\nWith Adam Reynolds retiring at season's end, it gives the Broncos a $1.5million war chest to go after some other big names too, including Mitch Barnett and Toby Rudolf, who are looking for clubs next year.