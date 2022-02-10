Parramatta Eels co-captain Clint Gutherson has slammed his clubs doubters, saying that "there will always be more players," as the team prepares for the departures of key stars at the end of the year.

The Eels have been bundled out at the second week of the finals in each of the last three years, with the men in blue and gold left to continue searching for a drought-breaking premiership.

While Gutherson acknowledged that this year is "a big year" for the club when speaking to the media, he believes the club's premiership window doesn't close at the end of the year, despite the departures of Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers) and Ray Stone (The Dolphins).

“Obviously, it’s a big year,” Gutherson said.

“It’s sad to see those players go, but players have got to do what they need to do for their career and what they’re trying to achieve.

“Whoever comes in the next couple of years is going to do their job. There’s always more players out there,” he said.

“As I said, this group’s been together for a number of years now and we’ve got one goal and one goal only.”

Most pundits believe the Eels are in the last-chance saloon this season, with speculation also continuing around the future of half Dylan Brown, while coach Brad Arthur was only re-signed late last year after months of speculation.

The Eels had 18 players off-contract when November 1 ticked over and players were allowed to begin negotiating.

Gutherson said that despite the external noise though, this pre-season had been the same as previous ones.

“It’s the same as every year, the expectations are high. They always are at this club,” Gutherson said.

“Obviously, we’ve been close the last few years but just not good enough. We’ve got the squad there that’s been here for three or four years now.

“Every team comes out of pre-season thinking they can win it, but you have to go out there and show it.”