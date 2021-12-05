Parramatta Eels captain Clint Gutherson has claimed he was never going to leave the Eels, despite intense public speculation and a drawn out contract negotiation process.

Gutherson was one of 18 Parramatta players who had the right to negotiate from November 1 this season, being either off-contract or with players options for 2023.

Gutherson, Reed Mahoney and Junior Paulo have been the highest-profile three signatures, and while Gutherson has re-signed, the club have already lost Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore, while Mahoney is set to sign with the Canterbury Bulldogs on a four-year deal.

Paulo is yet to commit either way as to his future for 2023 and beyond.

According to a Daily Telegraph report though, Gutherson was never going to leave the Eels.

“I wanted to stay. I always said that,” Gutherson said.

“I didn’t want it to drag out, I wanted it done before I got back to training.

“These things take time to fit exactly where the player and club want to be.

“I’m really happy to be staying for another few years and to lead this club into what I know will be a good period.

“We’ve all got one goal and I’m going out there every single day to try and better myself to be there on grand final day when it comes.

“Over the last five years I feel I’ve really grown as a player and a leader and if I continue to do that over the next few years here, we’re going to be in a very good spot."

The Eels have also managed to re-sign Reagan Campbell-Gillard so far in this contract period, with the prop announcing a new deal early in November.

It's unclear whether the club will be able to hold Paulo, with the Dolphins reportedly seeing him as the club's first pack leader after missing out on Queensland duo Christian Welch from the Melbourne Storm, and Pat Carrigan from the Brisbane Broncos.

Gutherson said though that despite the players exiting the club, the players leaving were fully committed to leaving Parramatta with a premiership.

“It’s disappointing to see players go, but the best teams get their players taken," Gutherson said.

“Those boys have done a wonderful job up to this stage.

“There’s still one more year to go for them and they’re all fully committed.

“They told us their decision before it was out in the media what they were doing.

“They spoke on Wednesday about where they want to be and how they want to leave this club."

The Eels have had a disastrous time progressing through the finals, despite finishing at the pointy end of the ladder multiple years in a row.

They have been knocked out in the second week of the finals for each of the last three years, but with the departures happening around the club, there is a feeling that their premiership window could slam shut at the end of 2022.