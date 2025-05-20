Clint Gutherson and Keaon Koloamatangi have both shut the gap to the top five in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race for 2025 on the back of perfect performances during Round 11.

The duo were two of five players to put together perfect games, with all four judges awarding them maximum points. The Dragons fullback and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward were joined by returning Parramatta Eels winger Zac Lomax, Cronulla Sharks prop Addin Fonua-Blake and Canberra Raiders fullback Kaeo Weekes.

Elsewhere, all of Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max King, Matt Burton, Herbie Farnworth, Mitchell Barnett, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Luke Metcalf, Jason Saab, Lehi Hopoate and Tolutau Koula were handed maximum votes by at least one judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrell May is still holding the lead, albeit by less votes than last week. He managed just seven in Round 11, while his nearest rivals Payne Haas and James Tedesco managed ten and eight respectively.

May missing out on the State of Origin window however means he, along with Tedesco, may open their gap in the coming weeks. Hudson Young sits fourth not all that far off the pace, then it's a significant gap to a logjam, with William Kennedy fifth, ahead of Gutherson, Koloamatangi and names like Jye Gray, Connor Tracey and Cameron Munster who round out the top ten.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 11.