After an exciting recruitment period that nabbed the club players like Viliame Kikau, Matt Burton, Josh Addo-Carr and Reed Mahoney, it appears the well in Belmore has finally dried up.

The Bulldogs have completely rebuilt their roster, with Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Jayden Okunbor the only players that have been with the club consecutively since pre-2020, while Josh Reynolds and Fa'amanu Brown return after previous stints at the club.

Having already netted Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri for 2024, you could forgive Canterbury fans for wondering what's next on the recruitment front, with the club out of the race for Mitchell Moses after signing teenage prospect Karl Oloapu.

However, Gus Gould has confirmed via his Twitter account that the Bulldogs 'have no pending offers' in the NRL, meaning the squad is settled - for now.

“Just for information of Bulldogs fans — despite constant media speculation, Bulldogs do not have any pending offers out for players on market to join club in 2023 or 2024,” Gould tweeted.

“No offers. We'd like to let things settle for a while and see how our youngsters perform. Thank you.”

Former South Sydney flanker Josh Mansour was spotted at the club's training facility in recent weeks, however Gould's comments confirm it was nothing more than a friendly visit with the two close from their days in Penrith.

Dominic Young, who's also being courted by the Dolphins and South Sydney, has toured the Belmore facilities in the past month, although it appears there's no contract on the table as it stands.

The Newcastle winger is likely to re-commit to the Knights with English duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce Newcastle-bound, however Young is rumoured to be interested in a move to Sydney.

The Bulldogs will kickstart their season with a pre-season challenge clash against Canberra on Sunday, before facing Cronulla next weekend to conclude their off-season.