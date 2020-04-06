Penrith legend Greg Alexander has named his all-time Panthers side on Fox Sports.

The majority of Alexander’s side is made up of premiership players from the 1991 and 2003 teams, including the likes of Royce Simmons, Mark Geyer, Brad Izzard, Rhys Wesser, Luke Lewis, Brad Fittler, Luke Priddis and Craig Gower.

“I’ve picked a side from those that either I played with or have watched,” Alexander wrote.

“There’s plenty of players from the early years in our history that made great contributions to the club and paved the way for those of us that came after.”

While Panthers fans would likely name Alexander at No. 7 in their sides and probably hand him the captaincy, Brandy went with Gower at halfback and named Simmons as skipper.

Alexander named Phil Gould as coach, who led the club from 1990-1994 and to their maiden premiership.

His biggest snubs were Michael Jennings and Chris Mortimer.

Alexander’s all-time Panthers side

1. Rhys Wesser

2. Michael Gordon

3. Ryan Girdler

4. Brad Izzard

5. Luke Lewis

6. Brad Fittler

7. Craig Gower

8. Paul Clarke

9. Royce Simmons (c)

10. Martin Lang

11. Mark Geyer

12. John Cartwright

13. Colin Van Der Voort

Bench

14. Steve Carter

15. Tony Puletua

16. Preston Campbell

17. James Fisher-Harris

Coach: Phil Gould