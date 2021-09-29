SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Joseph Manu of the Roosters celebrates victory at fulltime during the 2019 NRL Grand Final match between the Canberra Raiders and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Penrith great Greg Alexander has named his team of the 2021 NRL season, listing a 14-man side as his best of the year on SEN's Mornings with Matt White.

The former New South Wales and Australia representative opted for a back five of Dally M Medal winner Tom Trbojevic, speedy Storm duo Josh Addo-Carr and Justin Olam, Roosters gun Joseph Manu and Panthers metre-eater Brian To'o.

Alexander had little to move away from Cody Walker and Nathan Cleary as his halves pairing, while Storm star Brandon Smith was given the nod at dummy-half.

Panthers forward James Fisher-Harris and Broncos rising star Payne Haas are named at prop in Alexander's side, with Chooks menace Angus Crichton and Eels recruit Isaiah Papli'i finding spots in the second-row.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: Isaiah Papali'i of the Eels celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the round six NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Parramatta Eels at GIO Stadium on April 17, 2021, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Alexander was unable to split Blues pair Isaah Yeo and Cameron Murray for the No.13 jumper, opting to name a 14-man side instead.

2021 top try-scorer Alex Johnston, Penrith utility Matt Burton and Roosters pair Sitili Tupouniua and James Tedesco were given honourable mentions.

Manly points magnet Reuben Garrick, Penrith second-rower Viliame Kikau and the aforementioned Burton were snubbed from Alexander's side despite being named in the 2021 Dally M Team of the Year.

Greg Alexander's 2021 Team of the Year

Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)
Josh Addo-Carr (Storm)
Joey Manu (Roosters)
Justin Olam (Storm)
Brian To’o (Panthers)
Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)
Nathan Cleary (Panthers)
James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)
Brandon Smith (Storm)
Payne Haas (Broncos)
Angus Crichton (Roosters)
Isaiah Papali’i (Eels)
Isaah Yeo (Panthers)/Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs)

 