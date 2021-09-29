Penrith great Greg Alexander has named his team of the 2021 NRL season, listing a 14-man side as his best of the year on SEN's Mornings with Matt White.

The former New South Wales and Australia representative opted for a back five of Dally M Medal winner Tom Trbojevic, speedy Storm duo Josh Addo-Carr and Justin Olam, Roosters gun Joseph Manu and Panthers metre-eater Brian To'o.

Alexander had little to move away from Cody Walker and Nathan Cleary as his halves pairing, while Storm star Brandon Smith was given the nod at dummy-half.

Panthers forward James Fisher-Harris and Broncos rising star Payne Haas are named at prop in Alexander's side, with Chooks menace Angus Crichton and Eels recruit Isaiah Papli'i finding spots in the second-row.

Alexander was unable to split Blues pair Isaah Yeo and Cameron Murray for the No.13 jumper, opting to name a 14-man side instead.

2021 top try-scorer Alex Johnston, Penrith utility Matt Burton and Roosters pair Sitili Tupouniua and James Tedesco were given honourable mentions.

Manly points magnet Reuben Garrick, Penrith second-rower Viliame Kikau and the aforementioned Burton were snubbed from Alexander's side despite being named in the 2021 Dally M Team of the Year.

Greg Alexander's 2021 Team of the Year

Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

Josh Addo-Carr (Storm)

Joey Manu (Roosters)

Justin Olam (Storm)

Brian To’o (Panthers)

Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)

Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

Brandon Smith (Storm)

Payne Haas (Broncos)

Angus Crichton (Roosters)

Isaiah Papali’i (Eels)

Isaah Yeo (Panthers)/Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs)