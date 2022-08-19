Paul Green's family has elected to donate his brain to the Australian Sports Brain Bank for research into concussion and brain trauma in sports.

The passing of the 49-year-old acclaimed player and coach has devastated the rugby league world in the last week.

His wife Amanda and children Emerson and Jed have decided to donate Green's brain to the continued research of CTE in Australian sports, with an additional goal of raising $150,000 for the Australian Sports Brain Bank.

In a post on the Sports Brain Bank website, Green's family released the following statement:

"In memory of our beloved Paul, we ask that you support the pioneering work of the Australian Sports Brain Bank.

Paul was known for always looking out for others. We are proud that part of his legacy will be looking out for the brain health of all others involved in the game that he loved."

If you wish to support the Green family's campaign donations can be made at: https://www.mycause.com.au/paulgreen

If you or anyone you know is struggling or needs help

Lifeline: 13 11 44

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800