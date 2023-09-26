2023-10-01T08:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
PEN
BRI
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|J. Fisher-Harris
|11
|Scott Sorensen
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jack Cogger
|15
|Lindsay Smith
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Luke Garner
|RESERVES
|18
|Tyrone Peachey
|19
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|20
|Zac Hosking
|21
|Luke Sommerton
|22
|Thomas Jenkins
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Thomas Flegler
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyson Smoothy
|14
|Brendan Piakura
|15
|Kobe Hetherington
|16
|Keenan Palasia
|17
|RESERVES
|Corey Oates
|18
|Martin Taupau
|19
|Corey Jensen
|20
|Jock Madden
|21
|Tristan Sailor
|22