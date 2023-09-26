 2023-10-01T08:30:00Z 
Accor Stadium
PEN   
 2023-10-01T08:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLPanthersBroncos
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
15 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
 RESERVES
18 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
19 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
20 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
21 Luke SommertonLuke Sommerton
22 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy 14
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 15
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 16
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 17
 RESERVES
Corey OatesCorey Oates 18
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 19
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 20
Jock MaddenJock Madden 21
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor 22