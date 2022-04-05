Canterbury Bulldogs General Manager Phil Gould has revealed more information on the infamous leaked Viliame Kikau photo, while also taking to social media to confirm Kikau is joining the club after the leaking of his contract.

Viliame Kikau is set to join the Bulldogs in 2023, with the club signing the 26-year-old behemoth to a reported $3.2 Million, four-year deal. But this wasn't announced through a promotional video or a photo of Kikau patting a bulldog in a Laundy hotel.

No, it was that photo that revealed the move, beginning the second-rowers journey with the club with a scandal.

“Nothing was planned. It was strictly confidential and meant to be private," Kikau told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time.

“You can’t get away with anything these days. It was pretty disappointing. I was really disappointed about it actually.

“It was only meant to be put out once everything was made official and to let everyone know I had signed.”

Gould apologised at the time.

I called @PenrithPanthers club today to apologise for the inappropriate leaking of images, taken from security cameras, at Canterbury Leagues. It was not our doing, nor ever our intention, for such images to become public. Out of our control. Apologies to Panther players, fans. — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) November 19, 2021

During Nine's 100% Footy on Monday, he provided more information on how CCTV footage leaked.

"It was a rogue security guard.

"We took some photos of him in the shirt because he'd be going to the World Cup at the end of the year and we probably wouldn't see him until January and we needed something promotional."

Gould wasn't supposed to be a part of the photo and was unaware it could or would be made public.

"Trent [coach Trent Barrett] wanted a photo with him, and then they asked me to come into the photo.

"When I went upstairs to see where the camera was I said 'who's got access to that?' And it just turned out to be a fan, who happened to be a Panther fan.

"He didn't leak it - he sent it to another bloke who was a Panther fan, and he leaked it."

The employee was later fired for the indiscretion and while Gould remains certain the image could have remained secret, the damage had already been done.

Gould has also been forced to spend most of Tuesday batting away questions on social media over Canterbury's salary cap and whether both Reed Mahoney and Kikau will join the club as speculated in 2023.

It followed a signing spree this year and constant speculation surrounding Canterbury's salary cap.

Gould was forced to go as far as to say that the signing has been announced to members.

Been announced to Bulldog members. https://t.co/esDRGVMRYC — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) April 5, 2022

Kikau has started the season in excellent form with the Panthers, the defending premiers sitting with four wins from four games.