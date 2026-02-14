The Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs are facing fresh injury headaches heading into Round 1, with Matt Burton suffering a hamstring problem, and Jonah Glover a broken jaw.

Burton's injury is the more pressing of the two given his guaranteed starter status if fit in Canterbury's system, and their earlier start to the season which will come in Las Vegas against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Question marks around the Bulldogs' halves have been a major talking point all off-season, but their likely first-choice halves combination of Lachlan Galvin and Matt Burton is now unlikely to play in Round 1.

Burton, clutching at a hamstring, left the field during the first half of Canterbury's pre-season challenge game against the Newcastle Knights and was unable to return.

Even a low range hamstring strain would leave him sidelined for at least a fortnight.

Phil Gould took to social media straight after the incident to say the Bulldogs doctor had texted him, suggesting it was a "low grade hamstring on the left. Strnegth and range retained. Just felt a pinch in the tackle."

Burton will need scans to determine the extent of the injury, with the NRL Physio suggesting a Grade 1 or 2 strain is likely, leading to a recovery time of between two and six weeks.

With Mitchell Woods also injured, Sean O'Sullivan, who joined the club from the Dolphins during the off-season, is the likely replacement.

The Rabbitohs have also taken a shot to their halves depth, with Jonah Glover, who joined the club from the St George Illawarra Dragons during the off-season, suffering a broken jaw during the Charity Shield.

He will miss a number of weeks to start the season at his new club.

Jamie Humphreys and Cody Walker are the likely first-choice halves combination at South Sydney, with Glover then in competition with the likes of Jayden Sullivan to be next in line.