The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have received a timely boost, thanks to a post on social media by Phil Gould.\n\nGould revealed Leo Thompson is tracking ahead of schedule in his injury recovery and is expected back sooner than initially anticipated. \n\nThe Kiwi front-rower was expected back in round 10 when he suffered a calf injury in the pre-season, and now he will be back by round 7.\n\nThe club is hopeful that Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Finau Latu are available for the NSW Cup this week.\n\nHowever, if Suluka-Fifita doesn't play this week, he'll most likely play in round 5 of the NSW Cup season.\n\nJake Turpin and Harry Hayes are expected back next week, as they are currently experiencing concussion symptoms. \n\nSam Hughes is currently serving a one-game suspension from an incident that occurred in the NSW Cup on Saturday.\n\nMeanwhile, AJ Jones, Jethro Rinakima and Kade Dykes (knee) are also expected to be available next week.\n\nThe most concerning update remains, as Jack Todd is ruled out indefinitely with no confirmed return date yet set by the club.\n\nMitchell Woods (hamstring) was originally expected to be healthy this week; however, Gould revealed that his recovery will continue for another month and that Woods will be available in round 8.