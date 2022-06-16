Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has confirmed that Paul Vaughan has signed a contract to play in England for the 2023 season.

It has been strongly rumoured in recent weeks that both the Bulldogs' pick-ups from the St George Illawarra Dragons, Vaughan and teammate Matt Dufty, will move to England in 2023 with the blue and white not wanting to re-sign either player.

It had been tipped however that the duo would arrive at the same English club, with the Warrington Wolves likely to take both players on board.

A report also suggested the duo would link up with former teammate Josh McGuire, who is still at the Dragons. The Red V are unlikely to re-sign the veteran forward, leading to what could be one of the biggest Super League recruitment drives in recent times at Warrington.

Gould took to Twitter to confirm Vaughan's departure, although neither the Bulldogs or Wolves have made an official announcement at this stage.

Paul has signed to play in the UK in 2023 https://t.co/yF7AjoB0j3 — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) June 15, 2022

The Wolves currently sit ninth on the Super League table with just 5 wins from 15 games, and are looking to put a broom through their roster.

The Bulldogs, who won their third game of the season with a shock win over the Eels on the Queen's Birthday public holiday, have struggled this season.

Vaughan has been up and down when it comes to consistency, and it seems the club are ready to go in a different direction with Gould's confirmation.

Vaughan, who has made 195 NRL appearances and will go past 200 before the season is out, has played 14 games from 14 this year, starting each week for the blue and white where he has averaged 131 metres per game and made 426 tackles.

A former Origin prop, Vaughan has been shrouded in controversy following hosting the infamous barbecue at the Dragons which breached coronavirus restrictions and saw his contract at the club torn up.