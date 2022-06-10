The St George Illawarra Dragons are set to cut Josh McGuire loose for the 2023 season, while Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan could also end up at the same club as the veteran forward.

It's understood that all three players - with McGuire still at the Red V, and Vaughan and Dufty leaving at the end of last year - are attracting little interest in the NRL.

All three are off-contract at the end of 2022, with McGuire's contract at the joint venture ending, and the Bulldogs currently unlikely to sign either of the players they picked up on one-year deals ahead of 2022.

Dufty has been poor at fullback for Canterbury and was dropped for last week's game, while Vaughan is yet to impress. McGuire, at the Dragons, on the other hand, has failed to make a case that he should stay in the NRL, struggling through injuries and suspensions throughout the first half of the 2022 season.

It means all three are set to look abroad to England in a bid to continue their respective careers, with a Yorkshire Live report suggesting they are all set to link up at the Warrington Wolves.

Dufty has already been heavily linked to Warrington, and it was anticipated his contract to move to the Northern Hemisphere may have already been signed and announced by this point.

Vaughan was rated as a "more likely" chance of being re-signed by the men from Belmore, but with the club balancing the salary cap and Trent Barrett having departed as head coach, this is looking less and less likely.

With McGuire unlikely to attract any NRL interest on the back of a poor run of form at the Red V, he too is being courted by Warrington.

The recruitment drive from Warrington is being touted as one of the biggest in English Super League history, with the club desperate to bring in experience which will take them beyond the first week of the finals, where they have been eliminated in each of the last two seasons.