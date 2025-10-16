Gold Coast Titans youngster Sam Stephenson, one of the best young rugby league outside backs, has been forced into medical retirement at the age of 19.

A two-time Under-19s Queensland Maroons representative and member of the 2024 Australian Schoolboys side, Stephenson, who was destined for big things in the 13-man code, has unfortunately had to cut his career short.

The son of former Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles player Paul Stephenson, Sam was set to follow in his father's footsteps and scored eight tries in eight QLD Cup appearances during this year's campaign.

"Firstly, I just want to say thank you to everyone who made my journey the way that it was, all the camps and all of the training sessions, I couldn't thank you all enough," Stephenson said in a statement on social media.

"Sometimes, life changes the path you thought you'd be on.

"It's not ideal having to medically retire at 19 but your health is more important.

"Although my journey is being cut short, I'll forever carry the memories, friendships, and love for the sport.

"Thank you to everyone who's supported me along the way."