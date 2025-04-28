After veteran winger Ken Maumalo was granted an immediate release from the Gold Coast Titans, another player in the club's Top 30 roster has reportedly been released from his contract.

Sitting at the bottom end of the NRL ladder, Gold Coast have underperformed over the past few seasons despite the roster consisting of several State of Origin and international representatives such as Keano Kini, David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

Releasing ex-Dally M Winger of the Year Ken Maumalo after he didn't manage to play a single match for the club another block has fallen as the Titans attempt to rebuild their roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to News Corp, the Titans have released young playmaker and former schoolboys talent Ryder Williams from the remainder of his contract despite being a member of the Top 30 roster.

Once touted for big things, it is understood that the club and the Keebra Park High School graduate have severed ties immediately but it has yet to be confirmed.

“It's fair to say the ball hasn't bounced our way in the start of the season and what we're missing from (players) 1-20 particularly,” Titans CEO Steve Mitchell told the publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don't think that's going to get any better as the player market across the game heats up.

“We've also had some really good stories. There is certainly some guys coming through that are starting to play and earn positions based on merit and effort."