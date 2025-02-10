Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell has all but confirmed reports that the club will make a significant change to their halves for the upcoming 2025 NRL season with veteran Kieran Foran set for a new role.

Recovering from an ankle injury, Foran (who has 303 first-grade matches to his name) is set to be shifted to an interchange utility role this season to accommodate the surprising halves pairing of AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell.

Per all reports, the pair who started their careers at fullback have been training in the halves at pre-season training, with New Zealand international Keano Kini cementing his spot at the back of the field.

Although fans may find Foran's switch unusual, the role is not unfamiliar territory for the 34-year-old as he came off the interchange bench for the Kiwis in the international arena during the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and 2023 Pacific Championships.

"Kieran is such a competitor and will make everything he does work," Gold Coast CEO Steve Mitchell told reporters on Monday.

"It's a decision for Des, but I think Kieran offers so much across so many parts of our game.

"We are blessed to have that kind of depth. I am looking forward to watching it unfold.

"The extraordinary part about Kieran Foran is where he is at with his game, his game management and what he offers on the field as a leader and with his chat with referees."

The club's CEO also confirmed that cross-code recruit Carter Gordon will be available for the Titans' opening match in Round 2 - they have the bye in Round 1.

This comes after Gordon was ruled out of the two NRL Pre-Season Challenge matches after sustaining a back injury at training.

Originally slated to play in the halves, Gordon is set to be used in the centres where he previously played in the QLD Cup competition at the backend of last season.

"He will miss the trials and might miss a couple of early rounds, but he will be back,'' Mitchell added.

"We have just got to keep an eye on him. We don't play until round two, so there is time."