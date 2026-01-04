The Gold Coast Titans enter 2026 with serious questions to answer.
Des Hasler has departed, Josh Hannay is looking to build a new era, and the Titans are looking for consistent success for the first time in their history as an NRL club.
That is hardly going to be a walk in the park, though. There are still contract discussions happening, selection conundrums that need sorting, and, more importantly, upgrades in talent needed.
Hannay will have his own ideas, though, to begin the retransformation of the squad, and that has to start with consistent selections, faith in his playing group, and the right replacements being found for departing stars.
David Fifita headlines that list, but has been joined by Kieran Foran heading into retirement, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, who has been released, and Reagan Campbell-Gillar,d who has shuffled to England after a single, fairly disappointing, it has to be said, season on the Gold Coast following his move from Parramatta.
Here are the big selection questions to be answered by Josh Hannay heading into 2026.
1. Where does AJ Brimson play?
One of the key selection disputes regarding the Titans in recent years has been around what position AJ Brimson should really be playing in.
He has spent his best days playing at fullback, but has, in recent times, been used at either centre or five-eight.
Despite all of that, he was back at the number one for much of 2025 owing to a serious injury to Keano Kini, and again looked to improve the team at both ends of the park.
Even though the Titans ended at the wrong end of the table, they have, for most of Brimson's career, looked a far better side when Brimson is playing at the back.
Despite all that, Josh Hannay can't possibly leave Keano Kini sitting on the sidelines for the entirety of the season ahead.
It means Brimson likely needs to line up in the number six jumper again.
At the moment, that doesn't look like the worst call in the world. It's fairly clear Jayden Campbell is going to remain in the number seven after playing there throughout 2025, but there are clearly questions here for coach Hannay with the retirement of Kieran Foran adding to this picture over the off-season.