The Gold Coast Titans enter 2026 with serious questions to answer.

Des Hasler has departed, Josh Hannay is looking to build a new era, and the Titans are looking for consistent success for the first time in their history as an NRL club.

That is hardly going to be a walk in the park, though. There are still contract discussions happening, selection conundrums that need sorting, and, more importantly, upgrades in talent needed.

Hannay will have his own ideas, though, to begin the retransformation of the squad, and that has to start with consistent selections, faith in his playing group, and the right replacements being found for departing stars.

David Fifita headlines that list, but has been joined by Kieran Foran heading into retirement, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, who has been released, and Reagan Campbell-Gillar,d who has shuffled to England after a single, fairly disappointing, it has to be said, season on the Gold Coast following his move from Parramatta.

Here are the big selection questions to be answered by Josh Hannay heading into 2026.