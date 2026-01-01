The Gold Coast Titans have announced a five-year extension with their premier partner which will run all the way through until the end of the 2030 NRL season.

First coming on board in 2019, McDonald's has decided to continue their long-standing partnership with the Titans and will continue to see them take centre stage at half-time on game days at Cbus Super Stadium (the club's home venue).

The franchises' logo will also continue to be seen on the back of the club's playing shorts and post pads.

“McDonald's have been an incredible supporter of our club since 2019, and we're thrilled to continue this partnership for another five years,” Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said.

“Their commitment to our Members, our game day experience and to grassroots rugby league has had a genuine impact on our community. We're excited to keep building on that together.”

McDonald's Australia State Marketing Manager QLD/NT Zoe Rowley added, “We're thrilled to extend our partnership with the Gold Coast Titans through to 2030."

"This collaboration is about more than game day, it's about creating unforgettable experiences for fans and supporting the community we're proud to be part of.

"From fan favourites like Mac for a Match and McCafé Monday to the Macca's Mini League that gives junior players their moment in the spotlight, we're committed to making every season special.

"Together with the Titans, we look forward to celebrating the passion of rugby league and giving back to the fans who make it all possible.”