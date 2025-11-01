Gold Coast Titans star Jayden Campbell is reportedly set to ink a multi-year contract worth nearly $3 million amid links to the St George Illawarra Dragons and Perth Bears.

The son of legendary Indigenous rugby league player Preston Campbell, Jayden made the halfback jersey his own during the 2025 NRL season, having played a variety of roles over the past few years, such as fullback and as a utility coming off the interchange bench.

Free to speak with rivals from November 1 (today), Campbell has already attracted the attention of six rival teams such as the St George Illawarra Dragons and found himself on the radar of the NRL's newest expansion team, the Perth Bears.

But, it appears that he will remain on the Gold Coast with The Courier-Mail reporting his management will meet with the Titans next week as he prepares to re-sign with them on a multi-year contract extension.

With the Titans keen to sign him on a long-term deal, it is understood that the offer will be around $850,000 a season.

However, this is less than what the club originally tabled to him in August. At that time, reports emerged that he was set to be offered a $4.5 million contract which would have run the course of five seasons.

“That's the best part about Jayden, his best is yet to come,” Gold Coast football boss Scott Sattler told the publication.

“His game has so much more upside and he is only new to the halves position.

“The way that he has played since moving there (from fullback), it's fair to say that he shot the lights out this season, but there is so much more education around the halfback position that he wants to learn.

“Steve Murphy is returning to the club (as an assistant to Hannay) and he had a lot to do with Jayden's dad Preston in the early years of the Titans.

“We also have Todd Carney in the building, too, overseeing pathways and development and he can help Jayden with playmaking advice.”