The Gold Coast Titans have recruited a young forward from the St George Illawarra Dragons, handing him his maiden Top 30 contract.

Following a stint at the Dragons where he has spent the last three seasons, powerful middle forward Jett Liu has agreed to join the Titans on a two-year contract until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Making 28 NSW Cup appearances for the Red V, Liu's arrival at the Gold Coast will see him spend next season on the club's development list before being promoted to the Top 30 roster the following season.

A member of the Dragons' NSW Cup Grand Final side, the Leeton Raiders and Wagga Wagga Kangaroos junior made ten tackle busts, 926.7 post-contact metres, 541 tackles and 2184 total running metres (94 per game) during 23 reserve-grade matches in 2025.

Not only is Liu an incredible athlete, but he is also completing a Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Criminology away from the football field.

“Jett is a big, mobile forward who's ready to break into the full-time system,” Titans coach Josh Hannay said in a statement.

“He's had a strong year and shown he can compete at a high level and we believe he'll thrive in our program as he continues to develop.”