Less than a fortnight after being handed the head coaching reins of the Gold Coast Titans, Josh Hannay has decided to overhaul the club's coaching staff, with three assistants being let go from their positions.

After finishing in last place on the ladder this season, Titans assistants Brett White, Jim Lenihan and Michael Monaghan will follow current coach Des Hasler out the door and will conclude their roles at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

An assistant with Australia and the New South Wales Blues, White is likely to attract considerable interest from rival teams heading into next season, while Lenihan joined the club in 2020.

A former hooker for the Manly Sea Eagles, Monaghan joined the club at the same time as Hasler, following stints with the Sea Eagles, Knights, and Catalans.

The decision to axe the trio from their current positions comes as Kieran Foran will take up a specialist role in the club's football department once he retires.

Meanwhile, former Gold Coast Titans halfback Brad Davis will retain his position as an assistant coach and will work under Hannay for at least the next season.

"The trio have worked tirelessly during their time, and their professionalism, dedication and commitment to the club cannot be questioned during their tenures," a statement from the Titans read confirming their dismissal.

"The Titans want to thank the trio for their commitment and contribution and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."