The Gold Coast Titans have landed an impressive youngster from the Penrith Panthers, handing him a two-year contract for the 2026 and 2027 NRL seasons.\n\nAfter a strong campaign in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup competition, centre Sialetili Faeamani has decided to take his talents to the Gold Coast, where he will be on the club's development list for the next two seasons.\n\nA dynamic and strong outside back, Faeamani's arrival comes after he has impressed a number of club officials and even made his NSW Cup debut earlier this season scoring one try and averaging 116 running metres in his three appearances.\n\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=v5__-z1o5fw\n\n“Siale is a player who caught our eye with the way he approaches his football,” newly-appointed Titans coach Josh Hannay said in a statement.\n\n“He's got a strong carry and a great work ethic, and we love the characteristics he brings to the club.\n\n“He's hungry to develop and take the next step in his NRL journey, and we're excited to help him grow over the next couple of seasons.”