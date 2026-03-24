Tanah Boyd continues to hold top spot in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 3, with the Warriors halfback making a case to hold a spot in the team once Luke Metcalf returns from injury.\n\nAnother 19 votes during the Warriors' win over the Newcastle Knights means he has now claimed 56 votes out of a possible 60 across the opening three games from our judging panel, and holds the lead to Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards who has also made a red-hot start to the season after a disappointing 2025 campaign.\n\nEdwards managed 18 votes on the weekend, and is now five votes behind Boyd, while it's 12 votes to the chasing pack, led by Thomas Jenkins, Jackson Ford and Sua Fa'alogo.\n\nFour players - Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey, South Sydney Rabbitohs counterpart Jye Gray, Parramatta Eels hooker Tallyn Da Silva and North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater, who at one point wasn't going to play against the Gold Coast Titans - all managed perfect scores in Round 3, with the quartet all registering their first votes of the campaign.\n\nIn the other games, Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards and winger Thomas Jenkins, Melbourne Storm second-rower Joe Chan and Brisbane Broncos counterpart Jordan Riki, Boyd and Warriors forward Jackson Ford, and Dolphins duo Jake Averillo and Kulikeu Finefeuiaki were voted best on ground by at least one judge.\n\nAs a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.\n\nHere are the Round 3 votes.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396314"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nConnor Tracey\nConnor Tracey\nConnor Tracey\nConnor Tracey\n\n\n4\nSavelio Tamale\nSavelio Tamale\nSavelio Tamale\nHudson Young\n\n\n3\nKaeo Weekes\nStephen Crichton\nStephen Crichton\nSavelio Tamale\n\n\n2\nJacob Preston\nKaeo Weekes\nKaeo Weekes\nJacob Preston\n\n\n1\nHudson Young\nJacob Preston\nHudson Young\nMatt Burton\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396315"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nThomas Jenkins\nDylan Edwards\nDylan Edwards\nThomas Jenkins\n\n\n4\nDylan Edwards\nThomas Jenkins\nThomas Jenkins\nDylan Edwards\n\n\n3\nNathan Cleary\nNathan Cleary\nLiam Martin\nNathan Cleary\n\n\n2\nBrian To'o\nLiam Martin\nBrian To'o\nBrian To'o\n\n\n1\nPaul Alamoti\nPaul Alamoti\nNathan Cleary\nPaul Alamoti\n\n\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396316"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nJoe Chan\nJoe Chan\nJoe Chan\nJordan Riki\n\n\n4\nKotoni Staggs\nPayne Haas\nJordan Riki\nJoe Chan\n\n\n3\nPayne Haas\nKotoni Staggs\nJahrome Hughes\nPayne Haas\n\n\n2\nJahrome Hughes\nSua Fa'alogo\nKotoni Staggs\nJahrome Hughes\n\n\n1\nJordan Riki\nJahrome Hughes\nSua Fa'alogo\nSua Fa'alogo\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396317"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nJackson Ford\nTanah Boyd\nTanah Boyd\nTanah Boyd\n\n\n4\nTanah Boyd\nJackson Ford\nJackson Ford\nJackson Ford\n\n\n3\nTaine Tuaupiki\nTaine Tuaupiki\nTaine Tuaupiki\nJames Fisher-Harris\n\n\n2\nErin Clark\nJames Fisher-Harris\nErin Clark\nErin Clark\n\n\n1\nRoger Tuivasa-Sheck\nMitchell Barnett\nMitchell Barnett\nTaine Tuaupiki\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396318"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nJake Averillo\nKulikefu Finefeuiaki\nJake Averillo\nJake Averillo\n\n\n4\nHerbie Farnworth\nJake Averillo\nKulikefu Finefeuiaki\nIsaiya Katoa\n\n\n3\nKulikefu Finefeuiaki\nHerbie Farnworth\nMorgan Knowles\nMorgan Knowles\n\n\n2\nJamayne Isaako\nIsaiya Katoa\nHerbie Farnworth\nJamayne Isaako\n\n\n1\nIsaiya Katoa\nMorgan Knowles\nIsaiya Katoa\nSelwyn Cobbo\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396319"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nJye Gray\nJye Gray\nJye Gray\nJye Gray\n\n\n4\nLatrell Mitchell\nLatrell Mitchell\nLatrell Mitchell\nLatrell Mitchell\n\n\n3\nAlex Twal\nKeaon Koloamatangi\nJarome Luai\nKeaon Koloamatangi\n\n\n2\nKeaon Koloamatangi\nAlex Twal\nAlex Twal\nAlex Twal\n\n\n1\nJarome Luai\nJarome Luai\nKeaon Koloamatangi\nCody Walker\n\n\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396320"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nTallyn Da Silva\nTallyn Da Silva\nTallyn Da Silva\nTallyn Da Silva\n\n\n4\nJaydn Su'A\nJaydn Su'A\nJaydn Su'A\nJaydn Su'A\n\n\n3\nBailey Simonsson\nMitchell Moses\nBailey Simonsson\nMitchell Moses\n\n\n2\nJack Williams\nJonah Pezet\nMitchell Moses\nJonah Pezet\n\n\n1\nMitchell Moses\nJack Williams\nSam Tuivaiti\nIsaiah Iongi\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396321"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nScott Drinkwater\nScott Drinkwater\nScott Drinkwater\nScott Drinkwater\n\n\n4\nJaxon Purdue\nJayden Campbell\nJaxon Purdue\nJayden Campbell\n\n\n3\nJayden Campbell\nJaxon Purdue\nMurray Taulagi\nJaxon Purdue\n\n\n2\nJason Taumalolo\nMurray Taulagi\nJake Clifford\nMurray Taulagi\n\n\n1\nMurray Taulagi\nJason Taumalolo\nJayden Campbell\nJason Taumalolo\n\n\n\nTop Ten\n\n\n\nRANK\n \nPLAYER\nLAST ROUND\nTOTAL\n\n\n\n\n1\n\nTanah\nBoyd\n19\n56\n\n\n2\n\nDylan\nEdwards\n18\n51\n\n\n3\n\nThomas\nJenkins\n18\n39\n\n\n4\n\nJackson\nFord\n17\n35\n\n\n5\n\nSua\nFa'alogo\n4\n34\n\n\n6\n\nHarry\nGrant\n0\n32\n\n\n7\n\nKeaon\nKoloamatangi\n9\n31\n\n\n7\n\nLatrell\nMitchell\n16\n31\n\n\n9\n\nKulikefu\nFinefeuiaki\n12\n29\n\n\n10\n\nNathan\nCleary\n10\n28\n\n\n\nClick here to view the full leaderboard.