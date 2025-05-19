Both New South Wales and Queensland have confirmed their teams for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.
The Blues, who overlooked Terrell May, have gone with a team that otherwise was more or less as expected, with Nathan Cleary returning at halfback after missing last year's series, and Latrell Mitchell doing the same at centre.
The Maroons, meanwhile, head into the series with a trio of debutants as Robert Toia, Beau Fermor and Trent Loiero all take to the park for Game 1, with the likes of Corey Horsburgh and Jaydn Su'A overlooked. At the same time, a horror weekend on the injury front means none of Murray Taulagi, Selwyn Cobbo nor Tom Gilbert are available for the series opener.
2025-05-28T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
QLD
2025-05-28T10:00:00Z
NSW
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Robert Toia
|4
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|5
|Valentine Holmes
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Reuben Cotter
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tom Dearden
|15
|Lindsay Collins
|16
|Beau Fermor
|17
|Trent Loiero
|RESERVES
|18
|Kurt Mann
|19
|Jesse Arthars
|20
|K. Finefeuiaki
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Brian To'o
|2
|Stephen Crichton
|3
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Mitchell Moses
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Mitchell Barnett
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Liam Martin
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE