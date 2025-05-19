Both New South Wales and Queensland have confirmed their teams for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

The Blues, who overlooked Terrell May, have gone with a team that otherwise was more or less as expected, with Nathan Cleary returning at halfback after missing last year's series, and Latrell Mitchell doing the same at centre.

The Maroons, meanwhile, head into the series with a trio of debutants as Robert Toia, Beau Fermor and Trent Loiero all take to the park for Game 1, with the likes of Corey Horsburgh and Jaydn Su'A overlooked. At the same time, a horror weekend on the injury front means none of Murray Taulagi, Selwyn Cobbo nor Tom Gilbert are available for the series opener.