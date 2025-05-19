state-of-origin-2025

Both New South Wales and Queensland have confirmed their teams for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

The Blues, who overlooked Terrell May, have gone with a team that otherwise was more or less as expected, with Nathan Cleary returning at halfback after missing last year's series, and Latrell Mitchell doing the same at centre.

The Maroons, meanwhile, head into the series with a trio of debutants as Robert Toia, Beau Fermor and Trent Loiero all take to the park for Game 1, with the likes of Corey Horsburgh and Jaydn Su'A overlooked. At the same time, a horror weekend on the injury front means none of Murray Taulagi, Selwyn Cobbo nor Tom Gilbert are available for the series opener.

 2025-05-28T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
QLD   
 2025-05-28T10:00:00Z 
   NSW
    #ORIGIN
MATCH CENTRE   
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3 Robert ToiaRobert Toia
4 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
15 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
16 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
17 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
 RESERVES
18 Kurt MannKurt Mann
19 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
20 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Brian To'oBrian To'o 2
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 3
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 4
Zac LomaxZac Lomax 5
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Mitchell BarnettMitchell Barnett 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Liam MartinLiam Martin 11
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE